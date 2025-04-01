FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Trimmed by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 38,367 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FedEx by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $7,177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,609 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693 in the last ninety days. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $244.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $217.22 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.71.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

