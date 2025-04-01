FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Trimmed by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 38,367 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FedEx by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $7,177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,609 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693 in the last ninety days. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.
A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.71.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
