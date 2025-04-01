Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Position Decreased by Ballast Asset Management LP

Ballast Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Federal Agricultural Mortgage comprises approximately 3.5% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ballast Asset Management LP owned about 0.33% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $169.17 and a one year high of $217.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.36.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. The trade was a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,195.54. This trade represents a 7.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

