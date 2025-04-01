Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 155,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

