Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2,125.31 and last traded at C$2,125.31, with a volume of 15472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2,079.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2,015.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,909.03.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,985.00, for a total transaction of C$1,985,000.00. Also, Director Brian David Young sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,934.05, for a total transaction of C$6,453,923.52. Insiders have sold a total of 6,642 shares of company stock valued at $13,178,144 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

