Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,497.00 and last traded at $1,494.84, with a volume of 4043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,447.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,406.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,358.91.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $50.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $43.72 by $6.70. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 166.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.