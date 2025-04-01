Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,537,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,844.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,827.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,991.74. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

