F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:XFIX)

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1939 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XFIX stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $51.87. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $53.62.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile
