F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:XFIX)

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1939 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XFIX stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $51.87. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $53.62.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

