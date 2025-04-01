F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO) Declares $0.19 Dividend

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1909 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ZTWO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. 10,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,439. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $51.00.
About F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
