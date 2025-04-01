Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Zacks reports. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 1,533.73%.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXROF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 421,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.39. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

