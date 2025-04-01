Everstar Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Everstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,381.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,344.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,329.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,477.18.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total value of $53,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

