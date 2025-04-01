Everstar Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 214.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

