Everstar Asset Management LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Everstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 90,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37,076 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 251,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

MUJ opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

