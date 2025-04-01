Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $67.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.30%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

