Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

EB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

EB opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eventbrite by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

