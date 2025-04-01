Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Euro Tech announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Euro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.