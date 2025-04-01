ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Institutional Trading of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.82. 3,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $156.52. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.53 and a beta of 0.10.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend
About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
