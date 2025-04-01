Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Holdings Lowered by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,206 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 153,457 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 148,180 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $29,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Equitable Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $364,296.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,221.85. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,137.85. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

