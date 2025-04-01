EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Up 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). 213,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,079,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66.

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.

