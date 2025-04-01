Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

