Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.98 and last traded at $86.46, with a volume of 401405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 42.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,702,000 after buying an additional 154,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Entegris by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Entegris by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 607,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 64.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

