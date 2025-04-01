Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Enphase Energy worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

