EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 806,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.55. 305,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,339. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in EnerSys by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

