Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GDLNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 103,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Energy Transition Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Get Energy Transition Minerals alerts:

About Energy Transition Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.