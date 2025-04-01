Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of GDLNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 103,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Energy Transition Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
About Energy Transition Minerals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transition Minerals
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.