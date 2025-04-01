Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,015,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enel Price Performance

ENLAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,092. Enel has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enel will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

