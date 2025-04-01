Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $180,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,758 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,151,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1,131.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,766 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.