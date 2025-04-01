Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Up 44.4% in March

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Employers Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EIG traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $50.63. 185,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,285. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. Employers has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Employers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,087. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock worth $276,267. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Employers by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Employers

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.