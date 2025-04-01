Elwood Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Elwood Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Vulcan Materials comprises 0.9% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $233.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

