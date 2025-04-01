Elwood Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 7,500 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Elwood Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Equifax accounts for 1.9% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.56.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $243.72 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.02 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.