Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.09% of Strategic Education worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,843. This represents a 10.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of STRA stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.43 and a twelve month high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

