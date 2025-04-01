Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 74,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $18,345,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 0.30. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

