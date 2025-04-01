Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,982,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,347,468 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.55% of Edison International worth $477,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

