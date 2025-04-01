Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). 1,775,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 762,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of £12.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.72.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eden Research

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,934.88). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek purchased 256,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,229.97). Insiders have purchased 964,487 shares of company stock worth $3,690,001 in the last ninety days. 14.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.