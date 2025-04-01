Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Down 13.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). 1,775,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 762,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.74.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eden Research news, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,229.97). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 167,947 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,038.41 ($6,509.57). Over the last three months, insiders bought 964,487 shares of company stock worth $3,690,001. Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.