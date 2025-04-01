Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 158,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

In related news, insider Cynthia Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $159,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 64,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

EVN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 44,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

