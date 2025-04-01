Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Ballast Asset Management LP

Ballast Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Eagle Materials makes up about 2.7% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ballast Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 78.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $8,890,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,111,000 after acquiring an additional 652,836 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $38,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.40.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $221.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.44 and a 1-year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

