Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 738,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.7 days.

DYNDF remained flat at $7.95 on Tuesday. 12,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,649. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

