Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 738,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.7 days.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
DYNDF remained flat at $7.95 on Tuesday. 12,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,649. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.
About Dye & Durham
