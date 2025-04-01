DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,961 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of DXC Technology worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DXC Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in DXC Technology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

