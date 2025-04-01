Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading 5.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $324.20 and last traded at $327.06. Approximately 404,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 720,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.54.

Several brokerages have commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 178.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.93 and its 200 day moving average is $325.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $1,712,427.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,820,276.10. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,702.47. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,850 shares of company stock worth $34,389,695 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

