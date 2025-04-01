Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Marie-Anne Tawil Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total transaction of C$190,800.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:DPM opened at C$19.08 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.98 and a twelve month high of C$19.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.