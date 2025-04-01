Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $66,425.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $66,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,206.87. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $80,475.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $80,425.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $75,925.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $296,500.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. 4,049,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,341. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $11,687,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

