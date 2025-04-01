Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DGWPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.50 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of DGWPF opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81.
About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
