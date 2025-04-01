DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

DV opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

