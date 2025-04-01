Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $459.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.10 and a 200-day moving average of $442.03. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

