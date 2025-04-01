DnB Asset Management AS Takes $3.78 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,951,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 402,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 41,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,471.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 368,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 345,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.