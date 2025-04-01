DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,920,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $363.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $327.37 and a 1-year high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

