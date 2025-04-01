DnB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $239,432,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 335,914 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,069,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $58,074,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.13.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $366.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $529.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

