DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $291,442.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,623.58. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $811,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,109,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,130,293.78. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,328,869. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.87.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.85 and a 1-year high of $387.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

