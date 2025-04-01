DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 246,688 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

