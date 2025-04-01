DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,863,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $55,036,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,497.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 426,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

