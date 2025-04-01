DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,279 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 141,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $175,086,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE TSN opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.